'Accept verdict of people': Iltija Mufti as she trails by 3,800 votes

Updated - October 08, 2024 12:08 pm IST - Srinagar

At the end of the seventh round of counting, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter was trailing the National Conference's Bahir Ahmad Veeri by 3,788 votes

PTI

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: PTI

PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who was trailing by more than 3,800 votes after seven rounds of counting, on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) expressed "gratitude" to party workers and said she accepts "the verdict of the people".

The 37-year-old is in the fray from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat in her first Assembly polls.

At the end of the seventh round of counting, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter was trailing the National Conference's Bahir Ahmad Veeri by 3,788 votes. Five rounds of counting are still to go.

"I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign," Iltija Mufti posted on X.

