GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Accept verdict of people': Iltija Mufti as she trails by 3,800 votes

At the end of the seventh round of counting, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter was trailing the National Conference's Bahir Ahmad Veeri by 3,788 votes

Updated - October 08, 2024 12:08 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. File

Iltija Mufti, daughter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: PTI

PDP leader Iltija Mufti, who was trailing by more than 3,800 votes after seven rounds of counting, on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) expressed "gratitude" to party workers and said she accepts "the verdict of the people".

The 37-year-old is in the fray from the Srigufwara-Bijbehara seat in her first Assembly polls.

Check the Live updates for the Jammu and Kashmir election results

At the end of the seventh round of counting, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter was trailing the National Conference's Bahir Ahmad Veeri by 3,788 votes. Five rounds of counting are still to go.

There should be no fiddling with people's mandate: Omar Abdullah

"I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign," Iltija Mufti posted on X.

Published - October 08, 2024 12:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.