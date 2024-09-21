85 candidates in first two phases of J&K polls have declared criminal cases: ADR

As many as 85 out of 457 candidates in the fray for the first two phases of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election have criminal cases registered against them, according to poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The ADR analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 238 out of 239 candidates of Phase-2 and 219 of Phase-1.

The J&K Assembly polls are being held in three phases with the first one having taken place on September 18. The next two phases would be held on September 25 and October 1. Counting of votes would take place on October 8.

In Phase-2, out of 238 candidates analysed, 49 candidates (21%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. Eight out of 26 constituencies (31%) are ‘red alert constituencies’, a marker of three or more contesting candidates in that seat who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, four out of 26 candidates (15%) analysed from Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, four out of 17 candidates (24%) analysed from BJP, two out of six candidates (33%) analysed from Congress and one out of 20 candidates (5%) analysed from Jammu and Kashmir National Conference have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of the 238 candidates contesting in this phase, 131 are crorepatis (55%) (i.e., with assets more than ₹1 crore). In Phase-1, out of 219 candidates analysed, 36 candidates (16%) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Five out of 24 constituencies (21%) are red-alert constituencies.

Among the major parties in the first phase, four out of 21 candidates (19%) analysed from JKPDP, four out of 18 candidates (22%) analysed from JKNC, one out of 16 candidates (6%) analysed from BJP, one out of nine candidates (11%) analysed from INC, one out of seven candidates (14%) analysed from Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and three out of seven candidates (43%) from AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Out of these 219 candidates, half of them are crorepatis (110).