244 nominations cleared for first phase of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly election

Out of the 279 nominations filed for the first phase of the Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, 244 were found valid and 35 were rejected, the Election of Commission of India (EC) said on Thursday (August 29, 2024).

The nominations for the first phase, in which 24 constituencies in seven districts are going to the polls, were scrutinised on Wednesday (August 28, 2024). According to the election notification, candidates can withdraw nominations till August 30, before 3 p.m., at the office of the respective returning officers.

More than 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youth, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase scheduled on September 18. There are 11.76 lakh men, 11.51 lakh women and 60 voters from the third gender.

On Thursday, the EC issued the notification for the second phase of the Assembly election for which voting will be held on September 25 in 26 constituencies spread across the Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts. Nominations will be accepted till September 5 and will be scrutinised the next day. The candidates can withdraw from the poll till September 9.

The Assembly election, the first in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. Last year, the Supreme Court, while upholding the scrapping of Article 370, had directed that Assembly elections be held by September 30. The last Assembly election was held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December 2014 in five phases.

