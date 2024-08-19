Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Restoration of Statehood, Article 370, among 12 guarantees in NC manifesto

Restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile Assembly in 2000 are among the National Conference's 12 guarantees announced in its manifesto for the upcoming polls.

In June 2000, the National Conference government under Farooq Abdullah passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking to restore the pre-1953 constitutional position in the State. It was, however, rejected by the Union Cabinet headed by then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

The Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Releasing the manifesto at a press conference here, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said the party is making only those promises it can deliver. He described the manifesto as the NC's vision document and a roadmap for governance.

The manifesto makes 12 broad promises, including striving for the full implementation of the Autonomy Resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000.

"We strive to restore [Articles] 370-35A, and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019," the NC poll document said.

In the interim period, "we will endeavour to redraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019", it said.

The manifesto promises that the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, in its first list of business after elections, will pass a resolution against the Centre's decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4.

Last December, the Supreme Court directed the poll panel to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30.

