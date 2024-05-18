‘INDIA bloc government will address pollution in Capital,’ says Congress

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh on Friday said the Centre was responsible for the bad air quality in Delhi as it “had not taken any effective steps” to check pollution in the last 10 years. He added that the INDIA bloc would, if it came to power, ensure “clean air” in the Capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The INDIA bloc is going to get a clear and decisive majority and form the government at the Centre [after the ongoing Lok Sabha election]. It is the Centre’s responsibility to ensure clean air and water, but they failed to do so. INDIA bloc parties will ensure that steps are taken towards cleaner air and a clean Yamuna river,” the All India Congress Committee general secretary said while briefing the media at the Congress’ Delhi office.

He added that it was the “primary responsibility” of the Centre to control pollution, as the environmental issues of the Capital cannot be dealt with by the Delhi government alone given that it is in close proximity to other States like Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramesh said that when he was Union Environment Minister in the erstwhile UPA government, he had prepared plans to address the chemical pollution prevailing in the landfills at Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalaswa.

“These three landfills have no become dangerous symbols of chemical contamination as no step has been taken by the Centre to prevent it,” he said, adding that the Yamuna had also been left in a “state of neglect” after the BJP government had failed to follow through on its promises to clean the river.

“The reforestation of the Aravalli hills, elimination of illegal mining, and the revival of Yamuna Action Plan are things that should be taken up again,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding that such issues would be given priority by INDIA bloc parties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.