Congress struggles to reach consensus on Himachal Pradesh CM

December 09, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Suspense continued on Friday over who will become the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, as the Congress party struggled to zero in on a consensus candidate for the top post, a day after the party won 40 seats in the State’s 68-member Legislative Assembly.

The factionalism within the State unit of the party came to the forefront as a high drama was witnessed ahead of a meeting of party legislators in Shimla to choose the Chief Minister. The meeting, which was first slated to be held at 3 p.m. was postponed to 6 p.m, and later to 8 p.m. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Congress office in Shimla, after supporters of the party’s State president Pratibha Singh shouted slogans in her support, demanding that she be named as the Chief Minister. Ms. Singh is the widow of the late Virbhadra Singh, a six-time Chief Minister. She is one of several contenders for the post.

The Congress observers for Himachal Pradesh — including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajeev Shukla, the party’s man in-charge for the State — were in Shimla to conduct a meeting with the newly elected MLAs.

After the multiple delays, the meeting started late in the evening, in which, sources said that consensus could not be evolved, it was decided that the party’s national president’s decision would be final.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Shukla said the MLAs passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader who will be the next Chief Minister. “We (observers) will submit our report to the high command tomorrow, appraising the high command that a resolution has been passed by the MLAs with consensus authorising the high command to choose the leader,” he said.

“The decision will be taken soon,” he said. He also dismissed that there was any factionalism within the party, saying the party leaders are united and the meeting was held in a peaceful manner.

After the meeting, the party’s co-in charge, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, told reporters that in the meeting, a one-to-one discussion with all the MLAs was held, and the feedback will be shared with the party’s ‘high command’.

A party source confirmed that the meeting had to be postponed repeatedly as several MLAs didn’t show up for the meeting, and there was a possibility that many of them were having deliberations separately to carve out their strategies ahead of the slated party meeting. Mr. Hooda, however, told The Hindu that the delay was only because some MLAs were coming from far-flung areas.

Earlier in the day, the observers also met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Mr. Hooda said that they met the Governor to inform him that the party had the majority and would seek a formal meeting with him to stake its claim to form the government in the State.