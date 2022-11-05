Every vote cast on Nov. 12 will define Himachal Pradesh development journey over next 25 years: PM Modi

PM Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, "sewa baav" (service), "sam-baav" (equanimity)

PTI Sundernagar (HP)
November 05, 2022 14:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally in Sunder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh on November 5, 2022. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 5, 2022 claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh had made up their minds to retain the BJP in power, saying rapid progress and a stable government were necessary in the hill state.

"The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes cast on November 12 are not just for the coming five years. Every single vote on November 12 will define the state's development journey for the next 25 years," Modi said at a poll rally at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

Mandi is the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also addressed the rally.

"A few weeks ago, India completed 75 years of independence. When India celebrates 100 years of its independence, closer to that, HP will also complete 100 years of its formation. Therefore, the next 25 years are going to be very crucial," the prime minister pointed out.

Stressing that it was necessary to achieve rapid progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh, Mr. Modi said, "I am happy that the people of Himachal, its youth, mothers and sisters understand this very well."

Mr. Modi claimed that the people knew the BJP stood for stability, "sewa baav" (service), "sam-baav" (equanimity), and accorded highest priority to development.

"Therefore, the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to bring the BJP to back power," he said.

