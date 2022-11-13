Over 75.6% turnout in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 

People show their identification cards as they travel via a ropeway to cast their votes during the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, on Nov. 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh registered an approximate polling percentage of 75.6% here on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ADVERTISEMENT

While 74.6% votes were registered through Electronic Voting Machines, 1% were recorded through postal ballots taking the overall turnout to 75.6% with nearly 2% of the postal ballots are yet to be received.

The highest polling percentage, at 85.25%, was reported from the Doon Assembly Constituency and the lowest polling percentage, at 62.53%, was recorded in the Shimla Assembly Constituency till the end of polling.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Himachal Pradesh, polling percentage in the Dharampur AC registered an increase of 6.93% going from 63.6% in 2017 to 70.54% in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in Jaisinghpur, the percentage increased from 63.79 in 2017 to 65.31, in Bhoranj from 65.04 in to 68.55% in Solan, from 66.45 to 66.84%, in Barsar, from 69.06 to 71.17% and in Hamirpur from 68.52 to 71.28%.

However, in Shimla (U) and Baijnath the percentage dipped slightly from 63.93% in 2017 to 62.53 and from 64.92 to 63.46%.

As many as 27,88,925 male, 27,36,306 female and 38 third gender voters exercised their franchise coming to about 72.4% of the state’s total male, 76.8% of its female and 68.4% of its third gender population casting their ballots.