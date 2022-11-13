Over 75.6% turnout in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 

Doon registers highest, Shimla lowest voter turnout in the state

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 13, 2022 19:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

People show their identification cards as they travel via a ropeway to cast their votes during the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kullu, on Nov. 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Himachal Pradesh registered an approximate polling percentage of 75.6% here on Saturday, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ADVERTISEMENT

While 74.6% votes were registered through Electronic Voting Machines, 1% were recorded through postal ballots taking the overall turnout to 75.6% with nearly 2% of the postal ballots are yet to be received.

The highest polling percentage, at 85.25%, was reported from the Doon Assembly Constituency and the lowest polling percentage, at 62.53%, was recorded in the Shimla Assembly Constituency till the end of polling.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Himachal Pradesh, polling percentage in the Dharampur AC registered an increase of 6.93% going from 63.6% in 2017 to 70.54% in 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Updates | 65.92% turnout till 5 p.m., highest polling of 72.35% recorded in Sirmaur

Similarly, in Jaisinghpur, the percentage increased from 63.79 in 2017 to 65.31, in Bhoranj from 65.04 in to 68.55% in Solan, from 66.45 to 66.84%, in Barsar, from 69.06 to 71.17% and in Hamirpur from 68.52 to 71.28%.

However, in Shimla (U) and Baijnath the percentage dipped slightly from 63.93% in 2017 to 62.53 and from 64.92 to 63.46%.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 27,88,925 male, 27,36,306 female and 38 third gender voters exercised their franchise coming to about 72.4% of the state’s total male, 76.8% of its female and 68.4% of its third gender population casting their ballots.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh
state politics
politics (general)
voting
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app