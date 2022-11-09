‘In Himachal Pradesh, the fight is between the BJP’s money power and the power of the people, which is with the Congress’

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, head of the Congress’ campaign committee in the hill State, says the biggest challenge for the Congress is the BJP’s misuse of government machinery, and money, in electioneering

As electioneering in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, slated for November 12, gains momentum, senior Congress leader and chairperson of the party’s campaign committee, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Tuesday said the ongoing election was a fight between the “money power” of the ruling BJP and the “power of the people” that’s firmly with the Congress. Mr. Sukhu, MLA from Nadaun in Hamirpur district of the State, in an interview with The Hindu’s Vikas Vasudeva, asserted that the way the “top leadership” of the BJP has been campaigning “in every nook and corner of the State”, is an indication that the BJP senses defeat for the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government. Excerpts:

What is the biggest challenge for Congress in the election?

The biggest challenge for Congress is the BJP’s misuse of government machinery, and money, in the election. Before the Model Code of Conduct was imposed, the BJP government spent crores of rupees on rallies across the State in an attempt to gain political mileage by putting a financial burden on the State exchequer. The BJP is fighting the election with its money power, but the power of the people is firmly behind the Congress, which will eventually oust the BJP from power.

Why do you think people will vote for Congress?

I think for a good government, it’s important to have a good administration, but unfortunately, it was lacking in the past five years of the BJP regime. The government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur proved to be most inefficient, the government’s administrative command was negligible, and due to this, development across the State came to a standstill, resulting in suffering for the people. The Chief Minister was a ‘dummy CM’ because the State is being controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who indirectly runs the State government. The BJP leaders never accessed the ground situation and took decisions, and this is the reason the State witnessed a sharp price rise, corruption, and unemployment. Several irregularities and scams surrounding police recruitment, teacher recruitment, and purchase of PPE (personal protective equipment) kits had come to the fore, exposing the corrupt deeds of the BJP government. Against this backdrop, the people have made up their minds to throw the BJP out and bring Congress back to power, which will give a clean and strong government to its people.

Congress is fighting under a collective leadership. Wouldn’t the party have benefitted by projecting a chief ministerial candidate?

The Congress is fighting for the first time under a collective leadership and I think there’s no need for declaring the name of the chief ministerial candidate. The important thing is the symbol of the party. The first priority for everyone is to form the government. After that, the MLAs will build a consensus, and then whatever the ‘high command’ decides would be accepted.

The Congress is facing rebels in around a dozen of seats. Do you think this will impact the party’s electoral prospects?

By and large, we have managed to placate the rebels and hence the impact would be insignificant for Congress. In fact, it’s the BJP which is facing a serious problem of rebellion in several constituencies. The situation is so bad for the BJP that even in the home district (Bilaspur) of the party’s national president, J.P. Nadda, and in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s native district (Mandi), several BJP rebels are in the fray, set to play spoilsport for them.

What’s your view on the BJP’s manifesto, especially the announcement of the Uniform Civil Code?

Had the BJP performed in the past five years, they wouldn’t have needed to come out with such a manifesto. On the Uniform Civil Code, in Himachal, there’s already uniformity. The issue is irrelevant and would not have any impact on the voters. It’s an attempt to divert attention from the BJP government’s failures. The way the top leadership of the BJP has been forced to campaign in every nook and corner of the State, it’s a clear indication that the BJP has sensed the defeat of the Jai Ram-led BJP government in Himachal.