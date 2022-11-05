Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections | Congress releases manifesto; promises free power, ₹1,500 a month for women

The Congress also promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme, and create one lakh government jobs.

The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH
November 05, 2022 12:49 IST

A section of Congress supporters during a rally by party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kangra, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian National Congress, which is aiming to wrest power in the State, on Saturday November 5, 2022, released its party manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, slated for November 12.

The party promised to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, free electricity upto 300 units monthly to households, and financial assistance of ₹1,500 monthly to women between 18 to 60 years of age. The party also promised to give 1 lakh government jobs and open mobile clinics in every village. A start-up fund for the youth will be started in which ₹10 crore will be allocated for each Assembly constituency, according to the manifesto.

Congress party’s in charge for Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party’s campaign committee chairman Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Congress’s State president Pratibha Singh jointly released the manifesto in Shimla.

The manifesto said a new tourism policy will be developed and to promote tourism in villages, ‘Smart Village’ project will be started.

Mr. Shukla said all the promises extended in the manifesto will be fulfilled by Congress once it forms the government. “The Congress has a tradition of fulfilling all its promises. We are not like the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), who make promises but later term them as ‘jumla’ as don’t fulfill their promises,” he said.

“As soon as the government is formed, one lakh government jobs will be given in the first meeting of the cabinet. Vacant government posts will also be filled and hence youth will get new opportunities. Old age pension will be increased. Citizens above 75 years of age will be given a special social security pension,” he said.

