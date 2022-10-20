Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections | BJP, AAP declare names for all seats

With announcing of the six candidates, the BJP has declared its candidates for all 68 assembly constituencies.

Vikas Vasudeva Chandigarh
October 20, 2022 21:44 IST

BJP supporters participate in the nomination rally of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, contesting from Seraj constituency, ahead the upcoming state Assembly polls, in Mandi district, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) on Tuesday released its second list of remaining 6 candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, slated for November 12.

The list includes the name of five-time BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Ravi, who the party has fielded from Jawalamukhi, while sitting MLA from Jawalamukhi Ramesh Dhawala would contest from Dehra constituency. Former MLA and MP Maheshwar Singh would be the party’s candidate from Kullu, while Kaul Negi would contest from Rampur assembly segment.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, eight others file nominations for assembly polls

With announcing of the six candidates, the BJP has declared its candidates for all 68 assembly constituencies. The BJP has denied candidature to 11 MLAs including a cabinet Minister and has shifted constituencies of two Minister, in what is being seen as an attempt to 'offset' the anti-incumbency factor against the ruling government as the party is fighting to retain power in the hill State.

Himachal Pradesh has a 68-member state Assembly, elections for which are slated for November 12. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25 while the scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27. The last date for the withdrawal of papers will be October 29. The counting will take place on December 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is seeking ‘a chance’ from voters in Himachal Pradesh against the traditional parties also announced the names of 10 remaining candidates. With its latest list, the party has declared the names for all 68 constituencies.

The Congress party, which has released its first list of 46 candidates, is yet to announce the candidates’ names of the remaining 22 constituencies.

