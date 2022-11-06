Congress likely to move Election Commission on Modi allegedly pressurising BJP rebel in Himachal Pradesh

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the Prime Minister of ‘misusing his power’ to influence the elections results

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 06, 2022 17:15 IST

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi addresses the media at AICC HQ. in New Delhi on November 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Congress is likely to move the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP, citing a purported clip in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is allegedly heard pressurising a BJP rebel candidate to withdraw from the race in the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. Voting is slated for November 12. 

Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, addressing a press conference in Delhi, accused Mr. Modi of “misusing his power” to influence the elections results. In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the Congress claims, Mr. Modi is clearly heard speaking to BJP rebel Kripal Parmar. Mr. Singhvi further said that Mr. Modi is heard trying to “pressurise” and “emotionally blackmail” Mr. Parmar into not contesting as an Independent from Kangra district’s Fatehpur Assembly consituency.

“The Prime Minister is misusing his power to influence free and fair elections. This would be clear electoral malpractice if not a corrupt electoral practice,” Mr. Singhvi said. He added that the Congress will complain to the ECI on the issue. “The BJP is losing ground in Himachal Pradesh and is going to be defeated. Such actions and words reflect its fear, frustration and insecurity,” he said.

Support our reporting.
Such exercises, Mr. Singhvi said, clearly indicated the “distorted priorities” of the BJP government. “Not governance but electioneering is the favourite job of the BJP government and its chief executive,” Mr. Singhvi said. Further sharpening the attack on the Union government, Mr. Singhvi said that rather than controlling the “devastating” economy, Mr. Modi was busy visiting religious places and holy men.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Singhvi claimed that Mr. Modi had visited the Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar to meet its chief, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, for electoral ends. The religious group has a significant presence in Himachal Pradesh. 

