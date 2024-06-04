ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate Anuradha Rana wins Lahaul and Spiti bypoll

Updated - June 04, 2024 04:42 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 04:11 pm IST

It was after 52 years that a woman contested elections from Lahaul and Spiti

PTI

Anuradha Rana

Congress candidate Anuradha Rana on Tuesday won the Lahaul and Spiti bypolls by defeating Independent candidate and former BJP minister Ram Lal Markanda by a margin of 1,960 votes.

It was after 52 years that a woman contested elections from Lahaul and Spiti and Rana became the second woman to win from the assembly segment.

Rana polled 9,414 votes against 7,454 votes polled by Markanda while BJP candidate Ravi Thakur stood third with 3,049 votes.

This assembly constituency is the largest in size, covering 25 percent of total area of Himachal with lowest number of electorate (25,967).

The voter turnout was 75.09 percent.

Lahaul and Spiti is one of the six assembly constituencies which had fallen vacant after six Congress rebels voted for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in Rajya Sabha polls and were later disqualified by the speaker for defying the whip by not remaining present in the House during voting on cut motions and passing of Budget.

