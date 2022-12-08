December 08, 2022 03:47 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Himachal Pradesh is heading for a clear mandate in favour of the Congress party with Chief Minister Jairam Thakur conceding the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat. The winning of three Independents in Himachal Pradesh is an additional worry to the BJP as it turns out that they were all once with the party.

BJP had introduced fresh faces by dropping many sitting MLAs causing disgruntlement among its leaders. Many of them contested as Independents in this election out of which three BJP rebel candidates have won from their constituencies.

The party’s decision to bring in new faces in order to fight anti-incumbency backfired with BJP coming down to 25 seats in 2022 from 44 seats in 2017.

Here’s a look at how the three BJP rebels fared in this election as Independents.

Ashish Sharma

BJP rebel Ashish Sharma who contested from Hamirpur constituency won the election by defeating his Congress rival. Mr. Sharma defeated Congress candidate Pushpinder Verma by a margin of 12,899 votes. He was followed by BJP’s Narinder Thakur. In 2017, Narinder Thakur had won defeating Kuldeep Singh Pathania from this constituency.

Hoshiyar Singh

Independent candidate and BJP rebel Hoshiyar Singh won the Dehra assembly seat, defeating his Congress rivals by more than 3,500 votes in the Himachal Pradesh poll results. Mr. Singh defeated Rajesh Sharma by a margin of 3,877 votes.

He is the sitting MLA from Dehra. He won as an Independent in 2017 and subsequently joined BJP in June 2022 only to quit the party in October. Though in the good books of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, his relationship with Union Minister Anurag Thakur was a strained one. He has been at loggerheads with the Dehra unit of the BJP since he joined the party which owed its allegiance to Anurag Thakur.

K.L. Thakur

Another BJP rebel Krishan Lal Thakur from Nalagarh in Solan district won the Nalagarh seat, defeating Congress’ Hardeep Singh Bawa by a margin of 13264 votes. He contested in Nalagarh since BJP denied a ticket in this seat. BJP chose L.S. Rana, a turncoat from Congress for the seat. The reason: Mr. Thakur lost 2017 elections.

The elections for 68 assembly seats in the State were held on November 12 and around 75.6% polling percentage was recorded.

The hill state witnessed an intense campaign with BJP trying to return to power for a second consecutive term and Congress backing on its ‘10 guarantees’ that the party listed out in its manifesto to take them home. The emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the State intensified the electoral battle.