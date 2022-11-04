Agnipath will be scrapped if Congress forms government in the Centre, says Priyanka

At party’s Parivartan Pratigya rally, Ms. Gandhi says recruitment for government jobs and restoring Old Pension Scheme will be priority if elected in Himachal Pradesh

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on November 4, 2022 said if Congress forms a government in the Centre, the party would scrap the Agnipath policy of recruitment in defence forces.

She was addressing the party’s Parivartan Pratigya rally at Nagrota Bagwan Assembly constituency of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, in the run-up to the Assembly election slated for November 12.

“Himachal Pradesh has given numerous martyrs to our country, and even today the youth from the State is protecting our borders... but the BJP snatched their life security by bringing Agnipath...If the Congress government is formed at the Centre, the Agnipath scheme will be scrapped,” she said.

In her address, Ms. Vadra hit out at the BJP, blaming both the State and Central governments for inflation, unemployment, economic crisis, and agriculture-horticulture crisis among other issues.

Ms. Vadra said if the Congress party forms the next government in Himachal Pradesh, giving jobs to the youth and implementing the Old Pension Scheme would be on its priority list.

“Once the Congress is in power, in the first Cabinet meeting itself, decision surrounding the filling of one lakh government jobs and implementation of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees will be taken. Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are giving old pensions,” she said.

Ms. Vadra added that in view of inflation and unemployment, the Congress government will give ₹1,500 to all the women of the State. Besides, mobile clinics will be opened in every village and four English schools will be opened in each Assembly constituency.

Hitting out at the BJP, Ms. Vadra said during the BJP regime several irregularities and scams surrounding police recruitment, teacher recruitment and purchase of PPE kits had come to the fore, exposing the corruption deeds of the BJP government.