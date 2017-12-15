Dhumal is man of the moment in Himachal Pradesh

A day after the declaration of exit poll results, people from all walks of life were seen making a beeline for the house of Prem Kumar Dhumal, Chief Minister-designate of the BJP, on Friday. His house at Hamirpur remained a centre of attraction for party leaders and ministerial aspirants. He met all BJP candidates from the 68 Assembly constituencies a few days ago and addressed the party’s State executive meeting on Thursday.

Brimming with confidence on his hold over the organisation and his popularity, Mr. Dhumal told presspersons that he would give equal importance to all elected MLAs and create parity among Ministers.

Lists his priorities

On his priorities, he said improving the security of women in the State and finishing off the “mafia rule”, patronised by the previous Virbhadra government, would be his top concerns. People’s faith in the rule of law would be restored and the hill State would again be taken on a path of rapid and assured development.

He said the BJP, at its State executive meeting in Bilaspur on Thursday, much before the declaration of exit poll results, had passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah for helping the hill State accomplish its “Mission 50 plus”. The senior party leadership had also discussed its political agenda for the coming five years and strictly demanded the implementation of the model code of conduct before the formal counting on December 18 and the formation of the next government.

There was a long gap between the elections on November 9 and counting on December 18. There were allegations of violation of the model code of conduct against the Virbhadra Singh government, he said.