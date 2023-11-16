High decibel campaign ends in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

November 16, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi:

The high voltage campaign for elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly and 70 seats of the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly came to a close on Wednesday ahead of voting on Friday.

While Madhya Pradesh will vote in a single phase on November 17, voting in 20 seats of Chhattisgarh took place on November 7 in the first phase polling in the State.

On the last day of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to appeal to voters in Madhya Pradesh to elect the BJP for the State’s development and claimed that people are very angry with the “dynastic and negative” politics of the Congress.

In a separate post, Mr. Modi said the Congress was headed for a rout in Chhattisgarh and assured the voters that the BJP would fulfil all its pledges.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the charge against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, while Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were the star campaigners in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The Congress and the BJP are locked in a keen battle in the two States, with both parties claiming the pole position.

In a sharp attack on Mr. Modi , Mr. Kharge said, “the Prime Minister of the country, instead of doing his job is busy visiting small villages and towns to address election rallies. He is the PM and should first do that work properly instead of roaming on streets”.

Mr. Kharge added that Mr. Modi has become the Prime Minister because of the Congress’ legacy of protecting democracy in the country and mentioned Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in his speech.

Ms. Vadra made a sharp attack on Union Minister and former party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia and accused him of betraying people’s faith and “upholding his family’s tradition.”

