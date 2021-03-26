Heavy security for Phase I polling in West Bengal and Assam on Saturday

30 Assembly seats across five districts of West Bengal and 47 of Assam's 126 constituencies go to polls on March 27

Heavy security arrangements have been made for the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam on Saturday.

The first phase in Assam will decide the electoral fate of several high profile candidates including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ripun Bora from Gohpur, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat and Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, from Nazira.

A total of 264 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray in the first phase, in which over 81 lakh voters across 12 districts will exercise their franchise.

The first phase polling in Bengal will take place in sensitive areas, that were once the stronghold of the underground Maoists, and hence the Election Commission has deployed 732 companies of Central forces in the five districts to ensure smooth polls.

Of the 30 seats going to polls in Bengal, nine are located in Purulia, seven in Purba Medinipur, six in Paschim Medinipur and four each in Jhargram and Purulia.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, strict guidelines for COVID-19 pandemic will be implemented in polling stations. Along with thermal screening at polling booths, the Election Commission has provided PPE kits for polling officers.

Polling will start at 7 a.m. and will continue till 6.30 p.m. Those with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever can come and vote between 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m., an official said.

However, ahead of the voting, there was tension in Salboni in Paschim Medinipur after the body of a BJP worker, Lal Mohan Soren, was recovered. While the BJP blamed the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party denied its involvement. In another development, three TMC supporters were injured in a crude bomb explosion at Joypur in Bankura and the explosion reportedly took place inside a TMC office.

In Assam, where the polling will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. (one hour extended because of the COVID-19 protocol), the first phase will witness a triangular fight between the ruling BJP, its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad; opposition Congress and the newly formed Asssam Jatiya Parishad.