Youth frustration over job opportunities casts shadow on BJP’s Haryana victory

Despite securing a landslide victory in the recent Haryana election, the BJP faces growing concerns over its ability to address youth-centric issues, particularly unemployment. Haryana’s young population is seeking more than political rhetoric – they demand real, tangible change. The CSDS-Lokniti survey sought to understand the extent of the unemployment crisis and its influence on the voting decisions of young people.

Pressing concern

In 2022, Haryana recorded its highest unemployment rate in the country, and the burden has fallen heavily on the State’s youth. Despite initiatives such as the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, most job opportunities offered by the government were contractual, providing no long-term security. In fact, the survey indicates that half of the youth identified unemployment as the most pressing electoral issue — eight percentage points higher than among older age groups.

This lack of job opportunities has led to widespread frustration, particularly in rural areas where this issue is significantly more pronounced than in urban areas. Moreover, two in every five youths have reported that conditions of regular recruitment of government jobs have only worsened in the last five years.

Data indicate that nearly three in 10 youth believe that the ruling party has completely failed in safeguarding their interests — a proportion of 8% more than those who said that the BJP was completely successful (Table 1). These sentiments have translated into significant electoral consequences and possibly explains the small vote gap between the BJP and the Congress.

Youth, especially first-time voters, have supported Congress over the BJP (42% and 33%, respectively). As the age of voters increases, the support for both parties become more balanced. Among those aged 56 and above, support for the Congress and BJP was equal (Table 2).

While the BJP has retained power, the dissatisfaction among Haryana’s youth serves as a wake-up call. The party’s inability to resolve the unemployment crisis has cost them the support of many young voters. The onus now lies with the BJP government to demonstrate that it can deliver on its promises and regain the trust of Haryana’s young voters.

Devesh Kumar and Priyanka Mittal are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS