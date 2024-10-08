GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Won’t be business as usual, need to identify those responsible for Haryana result, says Kumari Selja

The knives were out in the Congress even before the declaration of final results, as party veteran Kumari Selja said that “it will not be business as usual” and called for introspection.

Published - October 08, 2024 05:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Haryana Congress leader Kumari Selja at her residence on Haryana Assembly polls results day, in New Delhi, on October 8, 2024.

Haryana Congress leader Kumari Selja at her residence on Haryana Assembly polls results day, in New Delhi, on October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A blame game began in the Congress on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) after it failed in its bid to come back to power in Haryana after 10 years, with senior party leader Kumari Selja saying the party high command should assess all reasons that led to the disappointing result and identify the people responsible.

The BJP was poised to form the government for a third straight time, bucking anti-incumbency and overcoming the setback in Lok Sabha polls when its tally dropped from 10 in 2019 to five seats.

Haryana Assembly election results LIVE

The knives were out in the Congress even before the declaration of final results, as party veteran Kumari Selja, who had been sulking during the election which was effectively led by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that "it will not be business as usual" and called for introspection.

"The Haryana poll results are disappointing and I am pained at the disappointment of the Congress workers in the State who have worked very hard and were looking forward to forming their government after 10 years.

Vinesh Phogat | Olympian, wrestler, new Haryana legislator

"It will not be business as usual in Haryana and I am sure the Congress high command would identify those who negated the efforts to bring the party to power after 10 years," she told reporters.

The Sirsa Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister said she was sure that the Congress high command would go into all aspects that led to such results and would identify the reasons and those responsible for bringing such results.

"I'm sure the party will look into all aspects that led to such results in Haryana," Ms. Selja said.

She referred to factors affecting the organisation like taking everyone along and ensuring coordination among all the leaders in the State.


