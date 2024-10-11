GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women's support propels win for BJP in Haryana
A little over one-third of women respondents (36%) felt that women’s safety had improved in the last five years, with more than half of them voting for the BJP.

Updated - October 11, 2024 05:08 pm IST

Vibha Attri,Priyanka Mittal
Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Haryana Assembly elections, in Jhajjar.

Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Haryana Assembly elections, in Jhajjar. | Photo Credit: ANI

The recent Haryana election verdict has brought women voters into sharp focus, underscoring the crucial role women played in helping the BJP’s return to power for a third consecutive term. Drawing on data from a recent CSDS-Lokniti survey, we examine women’s opinions on the performance of BJP regarding their interests, safety, and the impact it had in furthering BJP’s electoral prospects in the State.

Women’s perspectives

The BJP’s performance in Haryana in addressing women’s interests has received a mixed response. Close to one-fifth of the women respondents (19%) felt that the State government fully succeeded in protecting women’s interests, and another one-fourth (26%) said that they were somewhat successful in this regard. About one-fourth (23%) felt that the government had completely failed to address these issues, and close to one-fifth indicated that it had not been very successful. Net satisfaction with government was marginally higher than net dissatisfaction.

CSDS-Lokniti survey

On the question of women’s safety, voting preferences reflected women’s perceptions of the government’s efforts to promote it. A little over one-third of women respondents (36%) felt that women’s safety had improved in the last five years, with more than half of them voting for the BJP. One-fourth of the women respondents (24%) felt that women’s safety had worsened during this period. Close to half of them voted for the Congress. Among those who said it remained the same (30%) the voting preference was more or less equally divided between the two major players (Table 1).

Upon examining voting preferences, women appear to favour BJP over the Congress by five percentage points. On the other hand, the Congress had a marginally higher support among men (three percentage points) (Table 2). This indicates that BJP’s traditional focus on women-centric schemes has maintained its traction among female voters. Furthermore, it is seen that women with graduate degrees and higher levels of education favoured the BJP (54%) over the Congress (29%). In contrast, less educated women, particularly non-literate (37%) and those with only a primary education (41%), were more inclined to vote for Congress compared with the BJP (36% and 31% respectively). The BJP also garnered significantly stronger support among urban women (49%) than their rural counterparts (37%), while Congress’s voter base among women was more significant in the rural areas (38%) than the urban ones (34%).

The data reveal that while Congress had an advantage among male voters, it was women who favoured the BJP more. Furthermore, the Congress’s inability to decisively win the trust of women on issues that concern them could have undermined its electoral prospects, given the transformatory potential of political allegiance among women in Haryana.

 The authors are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS

Published - October 11, 2024 05:07 pm IST

