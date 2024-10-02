Why every party is mobilising Dalit support

The story so far:

The Haryana Assembly elections for a 90-member House are slated for October 5, and as the campaign intensifies, the State’s political dynamic is undergoing significant changes.

Are smaller parties stitching up alliances?

A party like the Jannayak Janta Party, a regional party, which traditionally relies on Jat support, has this time made an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (ASP), which is a new entrant in Haryana politics. In the wake of declining Jat support, the JJP is compelled to look for other communities to draw support from, in order to maintain its political relevance in Haryana.

Because of his charisma, Chandrashekhar Azad, a first time MP from Nagina, is definitely gaining popularity among sections of Dalit voters, particularly among young voters who are attracted to his personality and good oratory skills. However, his appeal among Dalits is not similar across all sections of the community, and the deprived or marginalised sections among the Dalits still seem to be looking towards national parties like the Congress and the BJP. During Dushyant Chautala’s door to door campaign in a village in Uchana Kalan, we found that he enthusiastically laid out his extensive campaign schedule with Chandrashekhar Azad as if to engage his Dalit supporters.

Is Mayawati’s BSP a factor?

The direct outcome of increasing popularity and a possible increase in electoral support for Chandrashekhar Azad seems to be at the cost of support to Mayawati and her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The BSP has always enjoyed some portion of the Dalit votes in Haryana but never reached any electoral significance in the State; and now, with the ascendance of the ASP, even that portion of the Dalit vote is up for grabs.

The Jat-Dalit coalition is projected by regional alliances such as the JJP-ASP and INLD-BSP in a more amplified manner than the kind of coalitions being harboured by the Congress or the BJP. An overt reliance on the Jat community, visible in the Congress campaign led by Bhoopinder Hooda, hinders the Jat-Dalit alliance that the Congress is trying to project. On the other hand, the BJP’s support for the recent verdict on sub-categorisation among the Dalits by the Supreme Court has also disenchanted some of the dominant Dalit communities away from the party, while retaining the deprived sections among the Dalits.

What explains the decline of regional players like the INLD and JJP?

The decline of regional parties such as the INLD and JJP can be attributed to strategic missteps and shifting voter perceptions.

The INLD’s decline stems from complex coalition decisions that failed to deliver anticipated political gains. Internal leadership struggles and an inability to adapt to changing political landscapes have weakened the party’s influence. With a highly centralised leadership confined to a single family, the internal feuds within family members have meant that the core of the party has been weakened from within, leading to the peripheries becoming rudderless. This decay in the organisation has cost the party dearly in a field which has been dominated by well organised parties like the BJP and to some extent a rejuvenated Congress. While the INLD may secure a few seats due to its alliance with the BSP, which attracts Scheduled Caste (SC) votes shifting from the Congress, its overall impact remains limited.

As for the JJP, it initially gained traction by consolidating Jat votes and positioning itself against the BJP. However, its decision to ally with the BJP in the last election alienated a significant portion of its Jat voter base, with many supporters feeling betrayed by the alliance. The party’s inactivity during significant events like the farmers’ protest and the wrestlers’ protest further eroded its credibility among constituents who expected vocal support on these issues. Leadership challenges compound the JJP’s troubles. Dushyant Chautala, a prominent figure in the party, is reportedly facing stiff competition in his constituency Uchana Kalan, and may finish only in the third or fourth position. The exodus of party legislators, with seven out of 10 MLAs joining the BJP or Congress, indicates internal instability and declining fortunes. In a candid conversation, during the course of his door-to-door campaign in a village in Uchana Kalan, Dushyant called these defectors “migratory Russian birds, who come only in good weather, and fly away when the heat increases.”

In summary, the decline of regional parties like the INLD and JJP is due to strategic alliances that alienated core supporters, leadership issues, and a failure to address key voter concerns.

What about AAP?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s presence in Haryana is minimal and not a significant factor across most constituencies. In approximately 80 out of 90 seats, AAP lacks substantial influence. Where the party shows some promise, it is largely due to individual candidates with strong personal followings rather than organisational strength or widespread support for AAP itself. For instance, in the Kalayat constituency, Anurag Dhanda, the State vice-president of AAP, is expected to perform well. Then in the Jagadhri constituency, there is Adarsh Pal, a former BSP candidate with a substantial personal voter base, who has joined AAP after being denied tickets by other parties. These examples highlight that AAP’s impact is dependent on individuals rather than a robust party presence.

How have social movements influenced voter perceptions?

Significant social movements such as the farmers’ protest and the wrestlers’ protest have profoundly influenced voter perceptions of political parties in Haryana. The farmers’ protest, in particular, was a pivotal event in Haryana, with many constituents expecting strong advocacy from their representatives. The JJP’s alliance with the BJP, against whom much of the protest was directed, put the party in a difficult spot. Its reluctance to actively support the farmers was seen as a betrayal by its core rural and Jat voter base. After much hesitation, Dushyant Chautala, JJP chief, apologised publicly. However, it may have been a tad too late.

Similarly, the wrestlers’ protest, which centred around allegations of misconduct within a sports federation, garnered national attention. The failure of the JJP to take a stand during this protest further contributed to perceptions of detachment from critical social issues. These movements highlighted the importance of a responsive and empathetic leadership. The JJP’s failure to align with the sentiments of its constituents during these significant events has led to disillusionment among voters, contributing to the party’s declining fortunes. Furthermore, the deft articulation of many of the voters we encountered in our fieldwork indicate a concerted approach towards voting and the importance of aggregational support to parties and candidates that can unseat the incumbent government.

What lies ahead?

Haryana’s upcoming Assembly elections are characterised by fluid political alignments and the pivotal role of caste dynamics, internal party cohesion, and responsiveness to social movements. The rural-urban divide underscores differing political priorities, with urban areas favouring national parties over regional ones. The battle for OBC support is intensifying as both the Congress and the BJP offer competing promises to this crucial demographic. The Congress faces the challenge of uniting Jat and Dalit voters amid internal discord and incidents that strain relationships with these key voter groups. The decline of regional parties like the INLD and JJP, coupled with the emergence of figures like Chandrashekhar Azad, suggests a realignment of the political landscape which could be the beginning of a new churning in State politics. Social movements have demonstrated the electorate’s expectation for parties to actively engage with pressing issues.

The party that successfully navigates these complexities — addressing internal challenges, engaging with social movements, and resonating with a diverse electorate — is likely to emerge victorious. These changing dynamics in State politics once again reaffirm the centrality of voters in Indian elections and puts the voters in the driving seat forcing political parties to renew their social positions, whether that is seen in the multiple apologies offered by BJP leaders in their mishandling of the farmers’ protests or in the multiple readjustments done within the Congress leadership to ensure a cohesive Jat-Dalit coalition or a former deputy chief minister promising his young supporters to bring a charismatic Dalit alliance partner on his campaign tour next time. In that view, it won’t be wrong to say that the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana is going to be another example of the deepening of democracy in India.

Vignesh Karthik K.R. is a postdoctoral researcher at The Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies. Sarthak Bagchi is an Assistant Professor at Ahmedabad University. Anand Mehra is a doctoral researcher at the Department of Political Science, Delhi University. Navya Singh is an independent researcher based in the NCR. This is the second article of a two-part series.