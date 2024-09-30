'When terrorists kill Hindu soldiers, do you feel sad?': Assam CM Himanta slams Congress and alliance partners

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a public rally, launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its alliance partners, claiming that Congress, through its policies, is “trying to divide the country”.

Mr. Sarma was campaigning for the BJP with the Haryana elections just around the corner. He praised the people of Haryana for their contributions to the nation, especially in protecting India's borders, and targeted Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family.

"I come from Assam, and our State is within the borders of India, but the work of protecting the Indian border is done by Haryana. Haryana always sacrifices its lives to protect the nation," said Mr. Sarma. He stressed the importance of the upcoming elections, calling it "the election of the golden path."

Mr. Sarma thanked the people of Haryana for supporting the BJP during the Lok Sabha elections, even though the party lost the Sonipat seat. "Although we lost, you people voted for the BJP with a huge margin and also blessed Modi ji," he said.

He then criticised Congress leaders for trying to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi by misleading people.

"Our Congress leaders tried to defeat Modi ji by spreading lies, saying things like 'the Constitution will be changed,' or 'farmers will lose their rights' if Modi ji wins. But the people of India refused to believe these lies, and once again, Prime Minister Modi was victorious," Mr. Sarma added.

Mr. Sarma then took a swipe at the Gandhi family, particularly Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He said, "Sonia and Rahul, this mother-son duo, had dreams of forming a government, but those dreams were dashed again. Just like their shop didn't succeed in the Lok Sabha elections, I believe it won't be in Haryana either, the mother-son duo's shop will flop."

Israel conflict

Mr. Sarma drew attention to the ongoing conflict between Israel and its neighbours, comparing it to the situation in Kashmir. “Right now, there is a war going on between Israel and Palestine. The Israeli army killed Hezbollah commander Hasan Nasrullah. That is their country’s business. But today, in Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti says she will not campaign because she is sad that Hasan Nasrullah has been killed. I want to ask Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah, and Rahul Gandhi: When terrorists kill Hindu soldiers, do you feel sad or not?”

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi's stance on constitutional issues. The Assam Chief Minister said, "During the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi carried the Constitution and promised to protect it. But he recently went to America and said that one day, reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would end. I want to tell Rahul that this reservation was given by Baba Saheb, and even if you are born 10 times, you won't be able to end it."

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly to form its next government, with the counting set to take place on October 8.