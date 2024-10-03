Watch: Haryana elections | What are the main parties promising?

Jobs, Agniveers, women and farmers continue to be targets of political parties contesting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly on October 5, evident from their poll manifestos. Incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Jananayak Janata Party–Azad Samaj Party combine have promised a slew of freebies, schemes to woo the agrarian electorate.

Here’s a look at what these parties’ manifestos offer.

Production and voiceover: Zeeshan Akhtar