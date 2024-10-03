GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch: Haryana elections | What are the main parties promising?

Watch: Haryana elections | What are the main parties promising?

BJP seeks a third consecutive term in Haryana, replaced Chief Minister Manohar Lal with OBC leader Nayab Saini in March

Updated - October 03, 2024 07:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Jobs, Agniveers, women and farmers continue to be targets of political parties contesting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly on October 5, evident from their poll manifestos. Incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Jananayak Janata Party–Azad Samaj Party combine have promised a slew of freebies, schemes to woo the agrarian electorate.

Here’s a look at what these parties’ manifestos offer.

Production and voiceover: Zeeshan Akhtar

Published - October 03, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Haryana / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / election / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.