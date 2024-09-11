Wait for Congress’ list of candidates for Haryana Assembly election continues

A day ahead of the deadline to submit nomination papers for the upcoming State Assembly election in Haryana, the tussle for leadership within the Congress party was evident on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) as Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja yet again pitched her claim for the top post, indicating her interest in returning to State politics.

Election to the 90-member Assembly in Haryana is slated for October 5, and the last date for submitting nomination papers is September 12. As the wait for the Congress party’s candidate list for as many as 49 Assembly constituencies continues, a decision on whether to field or not field its MPs in the Assembly election is seen as one of the reasons behind the hold-up of the candidates’ list, and Ms. Selja’s latest remark has only strengthened the notion.

Also read | AAP releases first list of candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

Ms. Selja, a prominent Scheduled Caste leader who won in the recent Lok Sabha election from Sirsa (reserved) constituency, said that she wants to become Chief Minister.

“Why can a Dalit not hold that position?” she asked. “There is nothing wrong in desiring to become Chief Minister, although the final decision rests with the [Congress] high command,” she said, adding that she represented all communities and was elected by people from all communities in Sirsa.

“One cannot always stay on the back foot. Opportunities to play on the front foot should also be available. Everyone has their own aspirations,” Ms. Selja said.

Senior Haryana Congress party leaders, including former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Ms. Selja, have been holding separate rallies over the past few months. In political circles, this has been seen as a tactic to ‘display power’, fuelling the perception of a leadership tussle. The Congress party, however, has dismissed reports of factionalism in its State unit.