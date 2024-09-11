GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wait for Congress’ list of candidates for Haryana Assembly election continues

‘There is nothing wrong in desiring to become Chief Minister, although the final decision rests with the high command,’ Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja said, again pitching her claim to the top post

Updated - September 11, 2024 07:08 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
Vikas Vasudeva
A Congress supporter during the nomination rally of Haryana Leader of Opposition and party candidate from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, in Rohtak. File.

A Congress supporter during the nomination rally of Haryana Leader of Opposition and party candidate from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency Bhupinder Singh Hooda for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, in Rohtak. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

A day ahead of the deadline to submit nomination papers for the upcoming State Assembly election in Haryana, the tussle for leadership within the Congress party was evident on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) as Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja yet again pitched her claim for the top post, indicating her interest in returning to State politics.

Election to the 90-member Assembly in Haryana is slated for October 5, and the last date for submitting nomination papers is September 12. As the wait for the Congress party’s candidate list for as many as 49 Assembly constituencies continues, a decision on whether to field or not field its MPs in the Assembly election is seen as one of the reasons behind the hold-up of the candidates’ list, and Ms. Selja’s latest remark has only strengthened the notion. 

Also read | AAP releases first list of candidates for Haryana Assembly polls

Ms. Selja, a prominent Scheduled Caste leader who won in the recent Lok Sabha election from Sirsa (reserved) constituency, said that she wants to become Chief Minister.

“Why can a Dalit not hold that position?” she asked. “There is nothing wrong in desiring to become Chief Minister, although the final decision rests with the [Congress] high command,” she said, adding that she represented all communities and was elected by people from all communities in Sirsa.

“One cannot always stay on the back foot. Opportunities to play on the front foot should also be available. Everyone has their own aspirations,” Ms. Selja said.

Senior Haryana Congress party leaders, including former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, and Ms. Selja, have been holding separate rallies over the past few months. In political circles, this has been seen as a tactic to ‘display power’, fuelling the perception of a leadership tussle. The Congress party, however, has dismissed reports of factionalism in its State unit.

Published - September 11, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.