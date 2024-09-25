ADVERTISEMENT

Voting for Congress means putting Haryana's stability, development at stake: PM Modi

Updated - September 25, 2024 05:02 pm IST - Sonipat (Har)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that as the voting day draws near in Haryana, support for the BJP is growing

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being presented a mace by Haryana CM Nayab Saini during a public meeting in Sonipat, Haryana, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying if the party comes to power even by mistake, it will destroy the State.

Voting for the Congress means putting Haryana's stability and development at stake, he said while addressing a poll rally in Gohana in this district for the October 5 Assembly polls.

Mr. Modi asserted that as the voting day draws near in Haryana, support for the BJP is growing.

He said under the BJP government, Haryana has made a place among the top states in the industry and agriculture sectors.

"Today, the world's biggest companies are interested in setting up factories in India, he said, adding "When industrialisation increases, its biggest benefit goes to poor, farmers and Dalits".

PM Modi said B.R. Ambedkar believed that in empowerment of Dalits, industry plays a big role.

