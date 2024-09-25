GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Voting for Congress means putting Haryana's stability, development at stake: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that as the voting day draws near in Haryana, support for the BJP is growing

Updated - September 25, 2024 05:02 pm IST - Sonipat (Har)

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being presented a mace by Haryana CM Nayab Saini during a public meeting in Sonipat, Haryana, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being presented a mace by Haryana CM Nayab Saini during a public meeting in Sonipat, Haryana, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying if the party comes to power even by mistake, it will destroy the State.

Voting for the Congress means putting Haryana's stability and development at stake, he said while addressing a poll rally in Gohana in this district for the October 5 Assembly polls.

Mr. Modi asserted that as the voting day draws near in Haryana, support for the BJP is growing.

He said under the BJP government, Haryana has made a place among the top states in the industry and agriculture sectors.

"Today, the world's biggest companies are interested in setting up factories in India, he said, adding "When industrialisation increases, its biggest benefit goes to poor, farmers and Dalits".

PM Modi said B.R. Ambedkar believed that in empowerment of Dalits, industry plays a big role.

Published - September 25, 2024 04:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.