Viral Congress candidates’ videos on ‘jobs for votes’ spark controversy; CM Nayab Saini comments

The videos of two Congress candidates purportedly promising jobs in return for votes and talking about filling their own pockets on the party returning to power went viral on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), putting the party in a spot ahead of the Assembly election. The two candidates denied the allegations, claiming that their statements were misconstrued.

Taking a dig at the Congress over the two videos, which went viral on the day when the party released its seven guarantees, Chief Minister Nayab Saini posted the clips on his social media platform, labelling them as two promises of Congress’ manifesto.

In the first video, the Congress’ Faridabad NIT candidate Neeraj Sharma, addressing a small gathering, is heard saying that Mr. Hooda (former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda) would give two lakh jobs after coming to power and we don’t understand what this system of merit was. “You send me to Assembly, and I will get a quota of 2,000. I will recommend a job for every 50 votes. The more the votes from a village, the more jobs it will get,” the 51-year-old said, adding that the decision was taken by all those present and he should not be blamed for it later.

Commenting on the video, Mr. Saini, wrote, “Publicising the Hooda’s intentions and Congress’ real character...the first promise of Congress manifesto to again give jobs in return for bribes and recommendations.”

In the second video, the party’s Assandh candidate, Shamsher Singh Gogi, 68, said when his Assembly constituency would have a participation in the Government, he would first fill his own pockets and also make his friends and relatives happy who have come to support him. He said it was, therefore, important for him to win. Posting the video, Mr. Saini quipped, “The second promise of the Congress manifesto...first fill your own pockets and then help the public if left with anything”.

When contacted, Mr. Sharma told The Hindu over the phone that his video was edited to distort his statement, and he actually meant that there will be one job per 50 votes for the people of Haryana when the Congress comes to power, as the party would fill two lakh vacancies and the number of votes polled would be around one crore.

Similarly, Mr. Gogi said his statement was misinterpreted and he actually meant that the development in the area during Congress rule would bring prosperity to the people of his own constituency, which is his home, and the neighbouring areas too.