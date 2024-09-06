GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana Assembly elections: Congress releases first list of 31 candidates; Vinesh Phogat to fight from Julana

The party has fielded former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi

Updated - September 06, 2024 10:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi after joining the party on September 6, 2024.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi after joining the party on September 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday (September 6, 2024) released its first list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, slated for October 5. The party has fielded Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress today, from Julana Assembly constituency. The party has also fielded former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency.

Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress; Punia made working chairman of Kisan Congress

Cogress has fielded Mewa Singh from Ladwa, the same Assembly constituency where BJP has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh for this upcoming election. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former chief minister of Haryana is fighting this election from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. In the first list, Congress released name of candidates for eight reserved seats in the state.

Published - September 06, 2024 10:44 pm IST

