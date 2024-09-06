Haryana Assembly elections: Congress releases first list of 31 candidates; Vinesh Phogat to fight from Julana

The Congress on Friday (September 6, 2024) released its first list of 31 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, slated for October 5. The party has fielded Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress today, from Julana Assembly constituency. The party has also fielded former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi assembly constituency.

Congress has fielded Mewa Singh from Ladwa, the same Assembly constituency where BJP has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh for this upcoming election. In the first list, Congress released name of candidates for eight reserved seats in the state.