Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami attacks Congress, says party "looted Haryana"

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) accused the Congress of indulging in the politics of appeasement and said that Congress has looted the people of Haryana.

He participated in a public meeting, extending his support to BJP candidate Renu Dabla at Basana village, Kalanaur (Haryana) and said that he has been continuously serving this area.

"The picture of Haryana has changed from 2014 to 2024. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, all-round development has come to the ground in Haryana. In the last ten years, work has been done to advance the poor, farmers, and working class. Rapid development work has taken place in the field of roads, railways, airports, hospitals, schools, and medical colleges in Haryana," Chief Minister Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that pure drinking water is being delivered to every house in Haryana. 24 lakh poor families were given free gas connections."

1.50 lakh youth of the state have been given government jobs. Work has been done to give free tablets to 5.50 lakh students. Compensation amount of ₹12500 crore has been given for the loss of crops of farmers. The Prime Minister started the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign from this land. Due to which a big change has come in Haryana," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the MSP of crops has been increased from 8 to 14 in Haryana, adding that after the formation of the BJP government, MSP will be given in 24 crops. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, historic poor welfare schemes have been implemented in the country."Many schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi are in progress in the country. The BJP government in Haryana takes along 36 communities," Chief Minister Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that on one hand there is the BJP supporting development in the elections, while on the other hand there is the Congress, a party of appeasement, corruption."Congress has looted Haryana. Congress used to usurp the rights of the common people. Jobs were sold by taking money by keeping talented youth away from jobs. Congress has given corruption, bribery and brokerage to Haryana.

Congress has snatched the land of poor farmers and distributed it to big capitalists and its sons-in-law. Dalits and women used to be oppressed. The sins of Congress will never end. Congress has not got a chance to indulge in corruption for a long time, so these people want to indulge in corruption again by forming a government in Haryana," he said.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.