Nayab Singh Saini elected as Haryana BJP Legislature Party leader, to take oath as Chief Minister on October 17

The newly elected MLAs from Haryana and BJP’s top brass announced Nayab Singh Saini to be the Chief Minister of the State.

Nayab Singh Saini will be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Haryana on October 17.

Mr. Saini, who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Haryana was on Wednesday (October 16) elected as the leader of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) legislative party at a meeting held in Haryana’s Panchkula.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who participated in the meeting as the party observer, announced that Mr. Saini has been elected as the BJP Legislature Party leader unanimously.

“Today, the meeting of the BJP legislative party was held in which unanimously one proposal was received, placed by Krishan Bedi and Anil Vij, recommending the name of former Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. I declare Nayab Singh Saini as elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party,” Mr. Shah added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also part of the meeting as central observer.

Besides Mr. Shah and Mr. Yadav, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's election in-charge for Haryana Dharmendra Pradhan and co-incharge for the state Biplab Deb are attending the meeting.

Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Mr. Khattar as the Chief Minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the State Assembly polls, and is likely to be the CM choice.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the State.

The oath taking ceremony will take place on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those who will attend the oath-taking event.

