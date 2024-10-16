Haryana BJP MLAs meet to elect State legislature party leader

Newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs are meeting at the party office here to elect the State legislature party leader.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are attending the meeting as central observers.

Besides Mr. Shah and Mr. Yadav, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's election in-charge for Haryana Dharmendra Pradhan and co-incharge for the state Biplab Deb are attending the meeting.

Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Mr. Khattar as the Chief Minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP's chief ministerial face in the State Assembly polls, and is likely to be the CM choice.

The BJP secured a third term in the assembly polls in Haryana, results of which were declared on October 8. It won 48 seats against the Congress' 37 in the 90-member assembly in the State.

The oath taking ceremony will take place on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those who will attend the oath-taking event.