This fight is against injustice and the wicked; oust BJP: Priyanka at poll rally in Haryana

Published - October 02, 2024 05:02 pm IST - Chandigarh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public meeting in Haryana's Julana to campaign for her party's candidate from the constituency and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with party candidate Vinesh Phogat during the party’s Haryana Vijay Sankalp Jansabha ahead of Assembly polls, in Julana , Haryana, Wednesday (October 2, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) asked the people of Haryana to oust the BJP in the October 5 assembly polls, saying this is a fight against the wicked, injustice and untruth.

Ms. Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Haryana's Julana to campaign for her party's candidate from the constituency and Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat.

Attacking the BJP-led government in the state over employment, the Agniveer military recruitment scheme and farmers' welfare among other issues,Ms. Gandhi alleged that the ruling party "betrayed" people at every stage.

"The opportunity has come again, similar to the battle of Kurukshetra and the fight against the British rule. There is no difference," she said.

"Today, this is your fight against injustice, untruth and the wicked ("dushton"). You will have to stand up, you will have to look within yourself and see what is happening," Ms. Gandhi added.

Claiming that the Modi government only works for the benefit of a handful of industrialists, the Congress general secretary said the BJP-led Centre was unable to generate employment opportunities as it has given "everything to Ambani and Adani".

"All ports, land, industries, airports have been given to big industrialists," she added.

No employment opportunities can be created from small businesses and the farming sector today, Ms. Gandhi said.

"It (BJP government) cannot do the work of giving employment because its policies are against that," she claimed.

Referring to the Agnipath scheme, Ms. Gandhi claimed that Agniveers would not get any pension and after four years of service, they would again have to look for employment.

"This is what Modiji has given you," she added.

Ms. Gandhi also criticised the BJP government over the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' scheme, saying it has caused many hardships to people.

"You have been misled for 10 years. You have been seeing injustice with farmers, jawans, wrestlers and women for 10 years," she said.

Referring to the three now-repealed farm laws, the Congress leader said injustice was done to the farming community.

"Modi did not bother to come out for five minutes to meet with protesting farmers who sat at the Delhi borders," she said.

"He (Modi) was going to bring farm laws that would have adversely affected you. He knew that only big industrialists would benefit from those farm laws. There was no benefit for farmers. You struggled for many months and you were beaten up, 750 farmers died. They only relented when the elections of Uttar Pradesh came," Ms. Gandhi alleged.

In a jibe at the BJP government's claim of giving MSP on 24 crops, she said 10 of those were not even grown in Haryana.

"Whom are they fooling? The entire country is watching," Ms. Gandhi said.

"Change this government. Oust the BJP," she appealed to the gathering.

