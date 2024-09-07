Stand with 'Haryana ka Laal' Arvind Kejriwal: Sunita Kejriwal urges voters to back AAP in Assembly polls

Dubbing her husband Arvind Kejriwal as "Haryana ka laal" (son of Haryana), Sunita Kejriwal on Saturday (September 7, 2024) urged people to stand against the ruling BJP by voting for the AAP in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Claiming that the Delhi Chief Minister was put behind bars in a fake case, the AAP leader said, "Your son is a lion and he will not bend before (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji." "I, your daughter-in-law and your sister, want to ask, will Haryana tolerate this insult? Will you remain quiet and will you not support your son (the Delhi CM)," she asked while addressing a gathering here.

Sunita Kejriwal also slammed Haryana's ruling party BJP, alleging it only wants to "remain in power" and has "no interest" in working for the welfare of society.

She also said the BJP only knew how to break parties and put Opposition leaders in jail.

She asked electors to ensure that not even a single vote goes to the BJP, which has been in power for the last 10 years.

Hitting out at the BJP, the AAP leader asked people if they saw any improvement in the education and health sectors in the last 10 years. "Has the condition of government schools improved? Is there any hospital in your area where good medical treatment is provided, free medicines are given," she asked.

"Are you getting free and round-the-clock electricity? There is nothing as such," she said, adding that these facilities are being provided in Delhi and Punjab where the AAP is in power.

Sharpening her attack on the ruling party, she said the BJP just wanted to remain in power.

"It only knows how to break parties and put opposition leaders in jail. They (BJP) have no interest in working for (the welfare of) the society," she alleged.

She said her husband Arvind Kejriwal was "Haryana ka laal" (son of Haryana), adding that he was born in Siwani village and was brought up in Hisar.

"Nobody could imagine in their dream that Haryana's son would become Delhi CM," she said, adding, "It is not an ordinary thing and it is not less than a miracle."

"Arvind ji was born on August 16, 1968. On that day, it was 'Krishna Janmashtami'. I feel that God wants to get something special done through Arvind ji," she said.

“He started with zero and he floated his own party and became the Chief Minister of Delhi in the first election,” she said.

“Kejriwal did things which even the big parties and big leaders could never do,” she said.

"Because of all this, (PM Narendra) Modi ji is jealous and is scared of your son and your brother (Kejriwal). He (Modi) cannot do such work," she said.

“The Prime Minister cannot ensure good education and medical treatment. To stop Arvind Kejriwal’s work, he put him into jail in a fake case,” she alleged.

The Delhi Chief Minister, who is also the AAP national convenor, is currently in judicial custody in an excise policy-related case.

His wife, during the rally, said, "They call Kejriwal a 'chor' (thief). I say if he is 'chor' then nobody is honest in the world." "You have to ensure the victory of AAP," she said, urging people to press the 'jharoo' button on October 5. It is not about Kejriwal, it is a question of Haryana's honour, she further said.

Speaking about her party's "guarantees" for Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal said like Delhi and Punjab, there will be free electricity and round-the-clock power supply in the state.

There will be 'mohalla clinics' in cities and villages and the condition of government hospitals and schools will be improved, she added.

Free and good education will be provided to children, she added. Each woman will get ₹1,000 per month, she said, adding that the scheme will soon be implemented in Delhi and Punjab by the AAP government.

“Employment will be given to each unemployed youth,” the AAP leader added.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while counting of votes for the elections to the 90-member assembly will take place on October 8.