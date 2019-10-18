Sonia Gandhi to skip election rally in Haryana, Rahul to step in

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday decided to skip an election rally in Mahendragarh, Haryana, that she was scheduled to address. The Congress has not stated any official reason for the development, although sources claim that she decided to stay away owing to ill-health. Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will step in instead.

The last campaign outing for Ms Gandhi was in 2017 for the U.P. Assembly polls in Varanasi. During the roadshow then, she fell violently ill and has stayed away from rallies and public meetings ever since.

The Mahendragarh rally was the only one that Ms Gandhi was scheduled to attend this election season.

Even as the BJP is carpet-bombing Haryana with back-to-back rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Gandhi family is hardly visible in the State. Mr Gandhi has attended only one rally so far, while his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has stayed away.

The campaigning in Haryana and Maharashtra will come to a close on October 19. Polling will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.