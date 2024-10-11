GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Social Justice as a political narrative
Premium

More than three-fourths (76%) of respondents claimed that reservation should be given to the most backward communities.

Updated - October 11, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Hilal Ahmed
Praveen, 6, finishes her homework while sitting on the boundary wall of her house in Hirmathala village in Mewat district of Haryana state

Praveen, 6, finishes her homework while sitting on the boundary wall of her house in Hirmathala village in Mewat district of Haryana state | Photo Credit: AFP

Equity-based social justice, which emerged as a powerful counter narrative in the recent Lok Sabha election, has clearly shaped the discourse of electoral politics in Haryana. A significant majority of voters in the State do not subscribe to the old, conventional, and almost outdated social justice debates of the 1990s. Instead, there is a lot of emphasis on fairness, impartiality, and need-based affirmative action policies for the most marginalised social groups in the State. The CSDS-Lokniti survey identifies three clear reflections of this emerging socio-political configuration.

First, there is an overwhelming assertion in favour of need-based reservation (Table 1). More than three-fourths (76%) of respondents claimed that reservation should be given to the most backward communities. This finding underlines a silent yet growing feeling among the major social groups, including the SCs, that the scope of the reservation should be expanded to address the multifaceted forms of exclusion. That is the reason why only two in 10 respondents find the recent Supreme Court verdict, which advocates a subdivision of SC and ST categories for the purpose of reservation, unjustifiable.

It is important here to mention that a little over half (52%) of the respondents were aware of the Supreme Court verdict. In this sense, one may argue that the opinion on need-based reservation, in factual terms, only represents the views of just half of the population. This factor has its own analytical value, which cannot be underestimated.

CSDS-Lokniti survey

However, our second major finding is crucial to substantiate that Haryana voters favour a need-based reservation framework. Table 2 shows that most respondents (56%) supported the idea of conducting a caste census in the State. This is a significant finding. The caste-wise official survey will help the State to identify the internal socio-economic configuration of each social group. The popular approval for caste survey in Haryana, in a way, supports the argument that the benefits of reservation should reach to the most neglected caste groups in the State.  

This brings us to the third and perhaps most debatable issue in contemporary Haryana politics — the Jat reservation. Our survey shows a clear divide in the opinion on this question (Table 3). A significant section of Haryana voters (45%) supports the claim that Jats should be recognised as OBCs in Haryana for affirmative action. Interestingly, one finds an equally powerful rejection of this demand by around four of every 10 (39%) respondents (which also includes 19% Jat respondents, who opposed the demand of reservation.  

This divided response captures the complexities associated with the debate on Jat reservation in northern States, especially in Haryana. At the same time, it also underscores a very different facet of the need-based reservation. This emerging politics of social justice in Haryana, it seems, will have serious implications for the future trajectories of Indian democracy.  

The author is Associate Professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies

Published - October 11, 2024 05:07 pm IST

