Selja returns to Congress campaign in Haryana, says won’t quit party

Putting to rest speculation of her quitting the Congress, the party’s prominent Scheduled Caste leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja on Monday (September 23, 2024) said the “blood of the Congress runs in her veins”, adding that she, like her father, the veteran Congress leader Dalbir Singh, would leave “the world draped in the party’s flag”.

Replying to questions at an event hosted by a news channel, Ms. Selja, whose ‘absence’ from the campaign over the past one week had created a flutter, said that “rumours were being spread that Selja can this join this party or that party”.

Congress sources told The Hindu that Ms. Selja agreed to resume the election campaign after the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge reached out to her and asked her to “sort out differences” with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and focus on winning the election.

Ms. Selja, responding to offers by some BJP leaders to join their party, said that she had a “longer political career” than many of these leaders. The leader said that she and my party “know how to choose their paths”. The Sirsa MP said she would never leave the Congress and was committed to “ideology, party and leadership”.

Conceding that she had gone “slow on campaigning” after ticket distribution, Ms. Selja said there were some “internal party issues” that cannot be discussed on a public platform. She, however, said that she would resume electioneering for party candidates and said that the Congress was “moving forward” and the people in the State were looking at it with hope.

On being not being given a ticket to fight the Assembly election, Ms. Selja said it was not about how much “share” one got in ticket distribution as all candidates were decided with the final approval of the party. She, however, reiterated that she wanted to contest the election from Uklana, her hometown and had publicly said this earlier.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala posted a message on social media saying that Ms. Selja would join him for a joint election campaign on September 26.