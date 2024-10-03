Campaign ends in Haryana amid slanging match between BJP, Congress

In efforts to woo voters one last time, leaders of major political parties in Haryana held a series of rallies, road shows and nukkad sabhas across the State before campaigning for the election to the 90-member Haryana Assembly ended on Thursday (October 3, 2024). The State votes on Saturday.

Just an hour before the silence period began at 6 p.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a string of messages on X, said he had travelled across the State over the past few days and was sure that the people would again bless the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The patriotic people of Haryana would never accept the Congress’ divisive and negative politics,” said Mr. Modi, reiterating allegations of corruption, caste politics, communalism and nepotism against the Congress.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too addressed rallies in Kalayat and Safidon.

Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, addressed separate meetings in south Haryana’s Nuh and Mahendragarh during the day accusing the BJP of crony capitalism and trying to destroy the Constitution, besides promising two lakh government jobs, and Minimum Support Price for crops. Saying “BJP ja rahi hai, Congress aa rahi hai (BJP is losing, Congress is winning)”, Mr. Rahul appealed to all communities for support.

Leading the Congress’ campaign, Mr. Gandhi has addressed over half-a-dozen rallies and road shows across the State attacking the BJP over unemployment and rising prices, and reiterating his party’s seven guarantees, including ₹2,000 monthly assistance to women and providing cooking cylinders for ₹500.

The BJP, on the other hand, has tried to build a campaign around the alleged corruption during the Congress rule, with Mr. Modi, who addressed four rallies, labelling it the most “dishonest and deceitful” party. Seeking votes for jobs-on-merit and infrastructure development during its rule, the BJP, too, came out with a 72-page manifesto making 20 major promises.

With an eye on the Scheduled Caste vote, which is around 20% of the total electorate, the Congress and the BJP have accused each other of being “anti-Dalit” and “anti-Constitution”.

A total of 1,031 candidates, including 101 women, are in fray for the high-stakes election with the Congress and the BJP, which has been power in the State for 10 years now, involved in a direct contest. Both parties are contesting 89 seats each. While the Congress has left the Bhiwani seat for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the BJP withdrew its Sirsa candidate Rohtash Jangra extending support to Haryana Lokhit Party candidate Gopal Kanda.

As many as 462 Independents, including 41 women, are in the contest putting up a serious fight in over a dozen seats including Ambala Cantonment, Hisar, Uchana Kalan, Bahadurgarh, Mahendragarh, Gannaur, Baroda, Gurugram, Badshahpur, Tigaon, Pundri and Hathin.

A total of 2,03,54,350 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in the election for the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly. To facilitate the voting process, 20,629 polling booths have been established across the State.

The two Chautala-led regional parties, the Jannayak Janta Party and the Indian National Lok Dal, have tied up with Azad Samaj Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party respectively catering to the Jat-SC vote bank, which is together around 40% of the total electorate. Adding another dimension to the contest, Aam Aadmi Party, which had fought the Lok Sabha election in an alliance with the Congress, has fielded 89 candidates after the talks for a coalition between the two parties for the Assembly poll failed purportedly due to differences over the number and the choice of Assembly seats.

