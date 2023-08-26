Nuh riots aftermath: Gurugram Police to raise five companies

August 26, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - GURUGRAM

In view of the communal clashes in nearby Nuh, Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora said five companies will be constituted, whose personnel will be trained at par with the Rapid Action Force and deployed at the four police zones as well as the headquarters.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Mr. Arora said these units will be trained in crowd control and management. No new recruitment would be made for the companies and their manpower would be drawn from the existing force, he added.

Quick reaction force

“While the police personnel deployed in these companies would also perform routine duties, they would assemble within 30 minutes in case of a law and order situation similar to the recent clashes,” said the 1998-batch IPS officer.

He told reporters that the violence in Nuh had nothing to do with religion, but was the handiwork of a few miscreants.

Asked about the atmosphere in Gurugram being communally charged over the past few years, Mr. Arora replied, “A case has been registered and arrests made in every instance of hate speech over the past few months.”

He also said that Gurugram has been a peaceful city and would continue to be so.

However, the Commissioner refused to comment on the arrest of self-styled cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar in cases registered him in Gurugram, adding that he had just taken over the charge.

Mr. Arora took charge of the force from Kala Ramachandran, amid a major reshuffle in Gurugram Police earlier this week.

Curbing road accidents

To curb road accidents, Mr. Arora said the focus of the traffic police would remain on wrong-side driving, lane driving, and drunken driving. He added that traffic black spots that see frequent accidents would be identified and the agencies concerned would be asked to fix the issues.

“We need to do a lot on the traffic management front, with the highways too witnessing traffic congestions due to potholes.”

The Commissioner said that women constables would be deployed at spots prone to street harassment and those indulging in the crime would be arrested. “We have thought of deploying constables since women usually hesitate to come forward and report harassment,” he added.