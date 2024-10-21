GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Newly elected Haryana MLAs to take oath on Oct 25

Senior Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian to be pro-tem Speaker in Haryana Assembly, oath administered by Governor

Updated - October 21, 2024 04:42 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian. File

Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The newly elected members of the Haryana assembly will be administered oath in Chandigarh on October 25.

Senior Congress leader and party MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian (80) will be the pro-tem Speaker in the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly and will administer the oath.

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM along with 13 Ministers

But before that Mr. Kadian will be administered oath by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya as acting speaker.

“The Governor will administer oath/affirmation to the Acting Speaker on October 25 in Haryana Raj Bhavan,” according to a government communication to Haryana Vidhan Sabha secretariat.

The election of speaker and deputy speaker is also likely to be held after the MLAs of the 90-member Assembly take oath.

In the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 8, the BJP returned to power for a third consecutive term by winning 48 seats, while the Congress won 37 seats. The INLD won two seats, and three Independents were also elected.

Mr. Kadian, who is the senior-most legislator in the House, was also the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly from 2005 to 2009 when the Congress Government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power.

Published - October 21, 2024 04:33 pm IST

