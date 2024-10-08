New candidates, caste coalitions help BJP beat anti-incumbency in Haryana

In Haryana, where around 36 castes make its social mosaic, the results of the 2024 Assembly election have yet again upheld the theory surrounding the State’s politics spinning around coalitions of castes.

Defying the narrative of anti-incumbency after a decade-long regime in Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is on its way to forming the next government in the State for the third time. To reduce the impact of anti-incumbency, the BJP replaced party candidates in about two dozen seats, and the results/trends show that the party has won or was leading in close to 15 seats, where candidates were dropped or replaced.

The BJP focused its electoral politics surrounding the consolidation of non-Jats, primarily the backward class, which is about 35% of the State’s population, and it appears to have paid the party dividends. Earlier this year, by replacing Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini, an Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader, as Chief Minister, the BJP seemed determined to maintain an electoral hold over the OBCs and also attempted to negate the anti-incumbency factor, which seems to have worked in its favour.

Besides, the party’s outreach to Dalits has come in handy as it has successfully increased its tally in the Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved category seats. In Haryana, there are 17 reserved seats, and the BJP is ahead in seven, up with two seats compared to 2019 when it had five seats.

The micro-management at the booth level by the BJP appeared to have made a difference. The party’s effort with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders to successfully counter the Opposition’s narrative surrounding ‘farmers, soldiers and wrestlers’ to corner the BJP was handled aptly.

Dharmendra Pradhan, the party’s in-charge for Haryana elections, Satish Poonia, the party’s State-in-charge, Mr. Khttar and incumbent Mr. Saini, held several rounds of meetings with Arun Kumar, who is the interface between the party and the RSS to implement the party’s strategy on the ground.

On the hand, the Congress failed to put up a united fight and yet again appears to have scummed to the party’s State unit’s ‘internal factionalism’, which the party repeatedly continues to deny. The division in the party among the camps of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja was evident and on public display in the run-up to the polls. The failure of the party’s central leadership to address the critical factionalism issue has raised several questions.

The Congress State unit has been running for the past 10 years without block and district committees, and the key reason behind it is the party’s internal factionalism. Apart from this, the Congress was heavily relying on the consolidation of Jats (agrarian class), who are about 22% of the population, besides the Dalit community, 20% of the State’s population, for victory. But with Dalit votes getting divided, the party has suffered a dent.

The Janayak Janta Party (JJP), the former coalition partner of the BJP, faced a complete drubbing as it failed to open its account. JJP, which draws its support largely from the agrarian class, appears to have ended splitting its vote among the BJP, the Congress, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The INLD, once a reckoning force in Haryana’s politics, yet again failed to deliver an impressive show as it was leading on merely two seats.