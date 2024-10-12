ADVERTISEMENT

New BJP government to be sworn in Haryana on October 17; PM Modi to attend

Updated - October 12, 2024 02:48 pm IST - Chandigarh

The ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground in Panchkula Sector 5 at 10 a.m and BJP has indicated that Nayab Singh Saini will be its choice for the top post if it wins

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held on October 17 in Panchkula, the party said in a statement on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

It said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and Chief Ministers of some other states will attend the event.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti survey

"We have got the nod of the Prime Minister and on October 17, the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister and his council of Ministers will take place in Panchkula," Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground in Panchkula Sector 5 at 10 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tentative date was previously announced as October 15, 2024, by a senior party official.

The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, would be its choice for the top post if the party won.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US