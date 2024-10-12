GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New BJP government to be sworn in Haryana on October 17; PM Modi to attend

The ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground in Panchkula Sector 5 at 10 a.m and BJP has indicated that Nayab Singh Saini will be its choice for the top post if it wins

Updated - October 12, 2024 02:48 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held on October 17 in Panchkula, the party said in a statement on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

It said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and Chief Ministers of some other states will attend the event.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti survey

"We have got the nod of the Prime Minister and on October 17, the oath-taking ceremony of the Chief Minister and his council of Ministers will take place in Panchkula," Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground in Panchkula Sector 5 at 10 a.m.

The tentative date was previously announced as October 15, 2024, by a senior party official.

The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, would be its choice for the top post if the party won.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

Published - October 12, 2024 02:35 pm IST

