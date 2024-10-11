New BJP government in Haryana to be sworn-in on October 15 at Panchkula

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to be held in Panchkula on October 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations are underway for the event in Panchkula, a senior official said on Friday.

The official said a tentative date for the oath taking is October 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are preparing the venue for the event," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg told PTI over phone.

A district level committee has also been formed under the DC's chairmanship for making necessary arrangements for the oath ceremony.

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

Sources said the event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including many Chief Ministers, of the party-ruled States.

The party ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.