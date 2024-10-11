GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New BJP government in Haryana to be sworn-in on October 15 at Panchkula

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Nayab Singh Saini will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

Updated - October 11, 2024 01:52 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the BJP’s victory in State Assembly elections

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the BJP’s victory in State Assembly elections | Photo Credit: ANI

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana is likely to be held in Panchkula on October 15.

Preparations are underway for the event in Panchkula, a senior official said on Friday.

The official said a tentative date for the oath taking is October 15.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti survey

"We are preparing the venue for the event," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg told PTI over phone.

A district level committee has also been formed under the DC's chairmanship for making necessary arrangements for the oath ceremony.

The BJP had indicated during the elections that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Chief Minister in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins.

Sources said the event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including many Chief Ministers, of the party-ruled States.

The party ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

Published - October 11, 2024 01:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Haryana / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.