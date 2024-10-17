ADVERTISEMENT

Nayab Saini to take oath as Haryana CM today; PM Modi, Shah to attend event

Updated - October 17, 2024 10:36 am IST - Chandigarh

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Saini, who will become the Chief Minister for the second time

PTI

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya offers sweets to Nayab Singh Saini after the latter was unanimously elected as BJP’s legislature party leader in Haryana. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Nayab Singh Saini will take oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP bigwigs and NDA partners will be in attendance on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Saini, who will become the Chief Minister for the second time.

Ministers of Mr. Saini's cabinet are also likely to be sworn in at the ceremony. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister.

Massive security arrangements have been made for the ceremony.

In the October 5 Haryana polls, the BJP secured an unprecedented third term in the state, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 37 seats.

Mr. Saini, 54, was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in a meeting held at the party office in Panchkula on Wednesday (October 16, 2024).

In a departure from tradition, the BJP had declared that Mr. Saini would remain Chief Minister if the party returned to power in Haryana after the assembly polls.

Mr. Saini, an OBC face of the party, had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March. He won the Ladwa assembly seat in the Kurukshetra district by a margin of 16,054 votes.

Mr. Saini's elevation from the Haryana BJP president to the Chief Minister in March came at a time when the party was facing anti-incumbency following Khattar's tenure of nine-and-a-half years and attacks from a buoyant opposition on farmers' issues, unemployment, Agnipath scheme, inflation, and law and order.

The BJP's gamble paid off with Mr. Saini leading the BJP to victory, defying exit poll predictions of a clean sweep for the Congress.

