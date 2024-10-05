GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Multiple claimants emerge for Haryana CM’s post in both Congress and BJP

BJP leader Anil Vij throws his hat in the ring for the top post though BJP has said the incumbent is its CM candidate; Congress high command will take the final call, notes Kumari Selja, in her tussle with fellow claimants Bhupinder Hooda, Randeep Surjewala

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:32 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Vikas Vasudeva
Senior BJP leader and former State Home Minister Anil Vij and senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja have indicated their interest for the top post in Haryana.

With polling completed for the Haryana Assembly election on Saturday (October 5, 2024), the next big challenge for the main contenders — the BJP and the Congress — is to select a Chief Minister to head the next government if they come to power.

Senior BJP leader and former State Home Minister Anil Vij indicated his interest in the Chief Minister’s post on Saturday (October 5, 2024), while senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja, who has lately staked her claim for the top post, yet again asserted that the Chief Minister would be chosen by the party’s ‘high command’.

‘Why not Anil Vij?’

Mr. Vij, who is the BJP candidate from Ambala cantonment, told journalists that he has never staked a claim for the top post, but added that given his seniority in the party, people across the State have been extending support to him to become the Chief Minister. “In 2014, when the BJP’s government was formed for the first time I was the seniormost... Recently, when the Chief Minister was replaced [Nayab Singh Saini in place of Manohar Lal Khattar], even then I didn’t stake any claim, but people did start asking why not Anil Vij? I have never denied any of the party’s directions. If the party appoints me [as Chief Minister] then I will change the destiny and picture of Haryana. If the party wants me, then our next meeting will be in the Chief Minister’s house,” he said, in response to a journalist’s question in Ambala.

Anil Vij stakes claim to CM’s post in poll-bound Haryana; Pradhan says Saini is the CM face

In the run-up to the Assembly election, the BJP had declared the incumbent Mr. Saini as its Chief Ministerial candidate if the party forms the next government in the State.

Leadership tussle

For the faction-ridden Congress, the task of choosing a Chief Minister in case it wins the election could be an even stiffer task. The party has several contenders for the top post, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, apart from Ms. Selja.

Ms. Selja, who is a prominent Dalit leader, has been vocal about her desire to return to State politics. She told reporters in Hisar that the Congress would form the next government, and that the Chief Minister would be chosen by the party’s central leadership. “There is no issue, as everyone knows that the decision about the Chief Minister in the Congress is made by the high command,” she said, responding to a question.

