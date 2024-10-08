Mixed fortunes for political ‘dynasts’ in Haryana

It was a mixed bag for over a dozen ‘dynasts’ who fought the Haryana Assembly election.

Late Chief Minister Bansi Lal’s granddaughter Shruti Choudhry and Gurgaon MP and Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh’s daughter Arti Rao were among the prominent winners, whereas late CM Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi, a BJP candidate, and former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender’s son Brijendra Singh, contesting on a Congress ticket, lost in close contests.

Contesting from his family’s bastion Uchana Kalan, Mr. Singh, a former Hisar MP who had joined the Congress after quitting the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha election, lost to the BJP’s Devender Atri by only 32 votes in a nail-biting finish. Congress ‘rebel’ Virender Ghogharian, who contested as an Independent from the seat, polled more than 31,000 votes. Uchana Kalan in Jind has around 50% Jat voters.

Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala’s son Aditya and Hisar MP Jai Prakash’s son Vikas Saharan, both contesting on Congress tickets from Kaithal and Kalayat respectively, registered comfortable victories. Mr. Aditya defeated his nearest rival and BJP candidate Leela Ram by 8,124 votes. Mr. Saharan trounced former Minister and BJP candidate Kamlesh Dhanda by 13,419 votes in a multi-cornered contest.

Former MLA Anand Dangi’s son Balram Dangi romped home with a margin of over 18,000 votes contesting against Haryana Jan Sevak Party’s Balraj Kundu. Former Haryana Finance Minister Ajay Yadav’s son Chiranjeev Rao lost to the BJP’s Laxman Singh Yadav by 28,769 votes from Rewari in South Haryana.

Bansi Lal’s grandson Anirudh Chaudhary lost to his cousin Ms. Shruti by 14,257 votes in a battle of political legacy. Ms. Shruti had quit the Congress to join the BJP along with her mother Kiran Chouhdry, a Rajya Sabha MP, ahead of the Assembly poll.

In a see-saw battle, Ms. Rao defeated her nearest rival and Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Attar Lal by 3,085 votes. Mr. Rao had been seeking ticket for his daughter since the 2014 Assembly poll after he had quit the Congress to join the BJP.

Former Minister Satpal Sangwan’s son Sunil Sangwan, who had quit as jail superintendent to join the BJP days before the Assembly poll, won by 1,957 votes in a tough contest with Congress’ Manisha Sangwan in Dadri.

In an upset, Mr. Bishnoi lost to Congress’ Chander Parkash from his family bastion Adampur by 1,268 votes. His father and former MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi had joined the Congress in 2022.

In Rania, former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson Arjun Chautala defeated Congress’ journalist-turned-politician Sarv Mitter by 4,191 votes in a triangular contest involving BJP ‘rebel’ and Jail Minister Ranjit Chautala, contesting as an Independent.

