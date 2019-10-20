Manohar Lal Khattar unruffled in Karnal redoubt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is seeking re-election to the Karnal Assembly seat, seems to be in a comfortable position, though many voters in his constituency are anxious about the economic slowdown and job prospects.

While people are happy with the improved state of infrastructure and cleanliness in the city during the past five years, the slowdown, unemployment and hefty fines for traffic violations following the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act are sour points.

“Roads are better now, cleanliness has also improved, but a lack of job opportunities vis-a-vis qualification is a matter of concern. My younger son graduated from college and did a diploma in electrical engineering but for almost a year-and-a-half, didn’t get a suitable job. He then started working at an auto spare parts shop. What is the point of getting diploma if there’s no job matching the qualification,” asked Chaman Lal, 58, who sells daily wares on his handcart at Patel Market.

Mr. Lal feels it is not going to be a walkover for the BJP. “He [Mr. Khattar] may win but his opponents can’t be written off. The Congress has a substantial cadre here. In 2005 and 2009, the seat was represented by the Congress. The BJP’s policies have hit business. My sales have gone down,” he said.

Mr. Khattar, who is contesting the seat for the second time, is locking horns with former chairman of the Haryana minority commission Tarlochan Singh of the Congress and Tej Bahadur Yadav of the Jannayak Janta Party among 11 candidates. Mr. Yadav was in 2017 sacked from the BSF after he uploaded a video on social media complaining about the food served to the troops. The Indian National Lok Dal has not fielded any candidate.

Many residents are annoyed with the hefty ‘challans’ for traffic violations. “They [BJP] have realised that there is anger on this issue and hence the police have been going soft since the last few days,” said Anita Agarwal, an assistant professor at the Dyal Singh College. “The ‘heavy challans’ may not be a political issue but for common man it is and people are anguished. Also, economic slowdown and unemployment are issues that the people are concerned about,” she said.

Ram Bilas, who runs an electric rickshaw, said: “One of my colleagues was issued a ‘challan’ of ₹40,000 for not having documents. From where will poor people like us pay such heavy penalty. There is bound to be anger against the government,” he said.

Twenty-four-old Sumedh Pal, from nearby Kulwehri village, is happy with the new provisions of the Act. “It’s a good step for the safety of the people. What is more important than one’s life?”

Bhim Sain, who runs a chemist shop, is confident that Mr. Khattar will win with a big margin. He, however, is sceptical if the BJP would achieve its target of “75 plus seats” in the 90-member House.

“There has been good work done in the constituency — be it better roads, uninterrupted supply of electricity and water etc. I have been seeing fewer cases of mosquito-borne diseases this year so far, which could be due to better cleanliness in the city,” he said. “While Mr. Khattar will easily sail through from here, the BJP winning 75 plus seats seems to be distant dream.”